This new Infinix laptop comes with backlit keyboard, SSD storage & Type C charging

Infinix has launched the latest member in its Inbook family of laptops, Infinix Inbook X1 Neo. Infinix Inbook X1 Neo comes as a student-friendly option with an affordable price of Rs. 24,990.

This laptop comes with some features previously unseen in this budget. It is the features that make this laptop stand out from the rest of the options.

Infinix Inbook X1 Neo: Pricing and availability

Infinix Inbook X1 Neo is priced at Rs. 24,990. And it will be available on Flipkart from July 21. Just like its phones, Infinix sells its laptops exclusively via Flipkart.

Infinix Inbook X1 Neo: Specifications and key features

What makes this laptop interesting is not its chipset, but the features it is bringing at this price.

For starters, this laptop is one of the only laptops in this budget to come with a backlit keyboard. It's a feature that is usually reserved for laptops on a higher budget by traditional laptop brands.

Infinix Inbook X1 Neo comes with a 14-inch Full HD display, with brightness going up to 300 nits. The device is lightweight with a thickness of 14.8mm and weighs 1.34kgs only.

This laptop also brings a 45W charging via a Type C port, which is pretty good for the price and better than other laptops in this segment. And the laptop comes with a 50Whr battery.

Infinix Inbook X1 Neo is powered by the Intel Celeron N5100 processor. And it comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. It only comes in a single variant. It does not come with the most powerful chipset in this segment, but combined with the SSD storage, this laptop will offer a much more responsive experience.

Talking about the ports, Infinix Inbook X1 Neo comes with an HDMI port, two USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports, an SD card slot, and a headphone jack.

The laptop comes with a webcam with support for front flash, which is also not a common sight in this segment.

Infinix Inbook X1 Neo comes with Windows 11 out of the box.

A great option for students

As a budget laptop, Infinix Inbook X1 Neo comes with some unique features that other laptops in this budget don't come with.

With the SSD storage, we can expect this laptop to be much more responsive than the other affordable laptops which are having HDD storage instead. The backlit keyboard, type C charging and selfie flash are cherries on top.

Infinix pitches this as a student's laptop, and it seems like they have nailed it. This is not Infinix's first foray into laptops, this is the second generation of products in their lineup. But it still needs to be seen how these laptops hold up against the test of time.