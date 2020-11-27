The Garmin Forerunner 745 is a Rs 52,990 smartwatch

Garmin Forerunner 745 smartwatch is the latest wearables from Garmin for the India market. The Garmin Forerunner 745 is targeted at those users who are runners and triathletes.

Originally, the Forerunner 745 was announced a couple of weeks back as a follow-up to the Forerunner 735XT. The latest Forerunner 745 has an advanced GPS system built-in which provides detailed training data. It also comes with several other smart features.

Garmin Forerunner 745 price in India and availability

(Image credit: Garmin)

The Garmin Forerunner 745 smartwatch is priced at Rs 52,990 in India. It comes in four colorways - Whitestone, Magma Red, Neo Tropic and Black. The wearable is available on Amazon right now and will be also available on Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Tata CLiQ, Myntra, Gamin offline stores, and select outlets across India.

Garmin Forerunner 745 Specifications and features

As pointed out earlier, the Garmin Forerunner 745 is designed specifically for the athletes. It monitors the stats and analyzes the data which, in turn, helps users achieve their goal. The watch can track multiple activities including triathlon, pool swimming, track running and more. Users can switch between activities with the press of a button.

The Forerunner 745 supports performance monitoring tools such as VO2 max, training load, training status, and aerobic and anaerobic training effects. While running, you can view six metrics including cadence, and stride length.

It can also track cycling, swim training, biking which gives data like advanced dynamics, left/right balance, time seated and standing, platform centre offset and power phase. As for the swim tracking, the Forerunner 745 will track distance, stroke, pace, personal records and more. Apart from that, it can also track stress, sleep and daily activities.

(Image credit: Michael Sawh)

Since the watch is built for runners and triathletes, they can take most advance of the watch with a host of features. The Forerunner 745 lets users sync indoor and outdoor workouts automatically from Garmin Connect app. It is also compatible with Garmin Coach with which users will be able to train for a 5K, 10K or half-marathon with the help of three running coaches – Jeff Galloway, Greg McMillan and Amy Parkerson-Mitchell.

For outdoor enthusiasts, the watch allows you to plan and download routes to provide the best road, trail or mountain routes. The watch can also store up to 500 songs and you can sync playlists from apps like Spotify, Amazon Music or local storage. It also comes with a pulse oximeter to track blood oxygen saturation (SpO2). The body battery energy monitor lets athletes track their energy levels to find the best times for activity and rest. Additionally, the menstrual cycle tracking feature helps women adjust their training to maximize improvement potential.

The Garmin Forerunner 745 can last up to one week and up to 16 hours in GPS mode and up to 6 hours with GPS mode with music. Apart from the above-mentioned features, the Forerunner 745 is also capable of displaying text messages, app notifications, emails and more. It also comes with incident detection, assistance and LiveTrack to let loved ones follow along on a run or ride.

