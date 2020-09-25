Solar-powered Garmin Fenix 6 Pro and Instinct smartwatches launched in India

Garmin has unveiled two new smartwatches in India today - the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro and the Garmin Instinct. These are powered by Garmin’s patented solar charging technology.

Both the smartwatches are integrated with Garmin's solar charging technology which enhances battery optimization. The watch also gets new sports activities like Indoor Climbing, Fishing. Garmin also says that the Solar conversion rate on these smartwatches is up to five times higher than the industry standard.

The watches support features like heart rate, GPS, multiple sensors, body battery and more.

Garmin Instinct Solar

The Garmin Instinct Solar comes with a 0.9-inch monochrome display with a resolution of 128 x 128 pixels. It comes with a bunch of colour options and there is a 22mm strap on all of them which are interchangeable. The watch weighs in at 53 grams.

Garmin has incorporated the solar lens into the watch. Instinct is made for the outdoor enthusiast. The watch can last up to 24 days in smartwatch mode in indoors and more than 50 days with sufficient solar exposure. You can extend the battery life on the go with Instinct Solar power manager. This feature allows you to toggle to the Battery Saver mode to enjoy unlimited battery life.

Further, in addition to outdoor activity and health tracking features, Instinct Solar also includes the Body Battery feature which analyzes heart rate variability, stress level, sleep quality and activity data. There is also a SpO2 monitor to measure blood oxygen saturation. Garmin says this is a useful tool during this time of pandemic as the COVID-19 can lead to pneumonia infection in which the lung's air sacs are filled with fluid, leading to a drop in blood oxygen level.

Other features include 10ATM water resistance, 32MB of RAM, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo, accelerometer, thermometer, Bluetooth, livetrack, cardio workouts, swim tracking and HR zones.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar

The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro offers a 1.3-inch transflective display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. There is a regular 22mm interchangeable silicone strap onboard as well. With the bigger screen size, you are looking at a 260 x 260 pixels resolution here.

The latest member in the Fenix 6 series, the 6 Pro Solar features Garmin Power Glass solar charging lens and a customizable Power Manager mode. The watch comes with up to 14 days indoors battery life and up to 16 days with sufficient solar exposure.

Garmin said that they have added a new Indoor climb mode as it is getting popular these days. This mode allows the climbers to track their sessions at indoor facilities. Metrics include the number of routes, vertical distance climbed, climbing time, difficultly of each route and more. There is also a mountain bike mode that tracks details of every ride with mountain biking metrics plus specialized grit and flow measurements that rate trail difficulty and how smoothly a user descends, giving a score.

Apart from that, the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar can track all the indoor and outdoor activities. You get onboard mapping, music streaming and multiple activities tracking features.

Pricing and availability

The Garmin Instinct Solar starts at Rs 42,090 for the Graphite, Tidal Blue, Orchid, Sunburst, Flame Red colour options. The Graphite Camo and Lichen Camo colour options will cost you Rs 47,490. The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar is priced at Rs 89,990 and Rs 99,990 for the Black and Blue variants respectively.

The smartwatches are available on Amazon, Flipkart, Garmin e-store, and offline stores across India.

