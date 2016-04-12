Samsung's new dongle turns its SUHD TVs into the center of your smart home

Samsung has been one of the biggest proponents of smart TVs and now it has introduced a new dongle, called extend, that transforms them into the center of your home.

The new dongle essentially ties the Smart Hub system built into Samsung television sets together with its SmartThings smart home platform.

Samsung announced the dongle will work with all Samsung 7-, 8- and 9-series smart TVs (including all of the new SUHD with Quantum Dot Displays announced at CES), allowing you to check in on everything from your alarm clock to your refrigerator's energy consumption.

And what's more, the electronics firm also plans to give the it will give away the dongle to existing SUHD TV owners later this summer.