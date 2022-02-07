Samsung readying three new mid-range 5G phones for India launch

Audio player loading…

Samsung is expected to launch three new mid-range 5G phones in India. These three phones which include Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A73 5G have been in the news for some time.

The support page of a couple of phones – Galaxy A33 5G and the Galaxy A73 5G has already gone live in the country while the third, Galaxy A73 5G has been spotted on BIS going through the mandatory approvals ahead of the launch – thus hinting at their impending release.

The support page lists the Galaxy A53 5G with the model number SM-A336E/DS and the A53 5G has the model number SM-A536E/DS. While the company hasn’t yet revealed the launch dates yet, however, we can expect the announcement after the introduction of its flagship Galaxy S22 lineup that is slated to happen later this week.

Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A73 5G – Here's what we know

Based on the previous reports, Galaxy A33 is expected to launch in India this month and is a direct successor to the Galaxy A51 which was launched early last year.

The phone is expected to sport a 6.4-inch flat AMOLED panel with HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch at the front to house the selfie camera. The phone is said to come with a quad-camera setup which might include a 48MP primary camera coupled with an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

The phone may come with a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support and a fingerprint scanner housed under the power button. The best part though is the fact that the phone might ship with Android 12 powered OneUI 4 out of the box.

It is expected that Samsung might introduce the phone at around Rs. 25,0000 which is similar to the predecessor. At this price point, it will take on the likes of Xiaomi 11T, OnePlus Nord 2 and others.

The Galaxy A53, on the other hand, might come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. It is expected to sport an Exynos 1200 SoC. The phone may come with a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor coupled with an 8MP or 12MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP sensor. The phone will draw power from a 5,000mAh battery support with 25W fast charging.

Last but not the least, the Galaxy A73 5G could sport a similar design as its predecessor – Galaxy A72 but is expected to offer a lot of upgrades in terms of specifications. The phone may come equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of onboard storage.

