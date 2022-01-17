Samsung launches two new dishwashers - price, availability and more

Audio player loading…

Samsung today launched two new dishwashers that they claim is designed keeping in mind the requirements of an Indian kitchen. Both are freestanding and based on the IntensiveWash program, which is meant to remove the extra grime and stains resulting from heavier use of oil and other fats.

The timing of these devices appears to be related to the post pandemic work from home scenario prevalent in many cities today. Given that working families require to handle daily chores themselves, the dishwashers have been built to save them time in an essential chore designed to maintain hygiene standards in a household.

Samsung dishwashers pricing and availability

The Stainless Steel Silver colored dishwasher is available at a price of Rs 38,990. On the other hand, the Stainless Steel White-colored dishwasher is priced at Rs 35,990. Both dishwashers can be purchased from Amazon India.

While the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is live, customers can grab the dishwashers at a no-cost EMI of Rs 1,999 for a period of 18 months, and they can also get cashback up to Rs 2,000.

Samsung dishwasher specifications and features

Samsung dishwashers pack Hygiene Wash features that claim to remove 99.99 percent food bacteria. Both the variants have a stainless steel tub specially designed to create low-pitched noise and manage high temperatures while sterilizing rinses. Furthermore, the body of the dishwasher is fingerprint resistant and keeps it smudge free.

The dishwashers port a wide LED display that provides easy to read text. It also shows the settings, cycle progress, settings, and status. To accommodate any type of utensils, big or small, the dishwashers come with a height adjustment feature too. In addition, it has 13 place settings and a smart leakage sensor that protects from any sort of leaking issues.

Today's best Air Purifiers deals Reduced Price ₹9,410 ₹4,934.10 View Reduced Price ₹10,929 ₹7,648 View Reduced Price ₹14,999 ₹7,999 View Show More Deals

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram