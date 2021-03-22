Samsung launches new high-resolution monitors

Samsung Electronics has globally launched its lineup of high-resolution monitors for this year with a view to making the most of the work from home norms in place in many countries due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company has released 12 different monitors across three series -- the S8, S7 and S6 -- with all models offering more than 1 billion colors, a 178-degree wide viewing angle and enhanced High Dynamic Range 10 technology. Additionally, all monitors are 'Intelligent Eye Care' certified from TÜV Rheinland, the first in the industry to receive this recognition.

The monitors optimise picture quality by automatically adjusting brightness and color temperature in response to room conditions.

New Samsung monitors meant for both office & home

"This year’s portfolio delivers life-like picture quality and enhanced convenience with advanced ergonomic design, making it the perfect complement for any workspace or at-home setup," the company said in a press statement.

“As demand for higher resolution monitors continues to increase, Samsung plans to continue to lead the market by unveiling new products that meet our customers’ needs,” Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics was quoted as saying.

“Our 2021 High-Resolution lineup delivers dazzling picture quality and powers enhanced performance, all the while ensuring user comfort with a streamlined, eco-conscious design.”

(Image credit: Samsung)

The flagship S8 comes in 27-and 32-inch options, and has ultra-high definition (UHD) resolution with a 99% sRGB color gamut for users, according to Samsung. It offers 10 gigabits per second data transmission through its USB-C type port.

The S7 series delivers UHD resolution in 27- and 32-inch sizes, with ultra-slim stand, 178-degree wide viewing angle panel and vibrant color gamut.

The S6 series is available in 34-, 32-, 27- and 24-inch sizes, supporting not only QHD (2,560×1,440) resolution, but also PBP (Picture By Picture) and PIP (Picture In Picture) features, enabling users to multitask effortlessly and efficiently.