Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets a permanent price cut in India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has received a permanent price cut in India today. The premium foldable was launched in India back in February.

The smartphone will be now available for Rs 1,08,999 instead of Rs 1,15,999 which is a Rs 7,000 price cut. The handset is available only in one variant 8GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage. Colour options include Mirror Gold, Mirror Purple and Mirror Black.

Right now the Amazon listings are having the older price of Rs 1,15,999. We can expect the new price to reflect very soon. Additionally, you can avail a bonus of Rs 8,000 if you upgrade to Galaxy Z Flip from select smartphones. Galaxy Z Flip buyers can also avail no-cost EMI up to 18 months with leading banks.

Further, the device comes with accidental damage cover, which includes one-time screen protection and a 24X7 dedicated call centre support in India.

It is worth mentioning that the device was launched in India for Rs 1,09,999 and was hiked to Rs Rs 1,15,999 post the new GST rate hike. Now, the device is available for Rs 1,000 less than the initial launch price.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specs

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is the company’s second foldable device after the Galaxy Fold. It comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution. The front screen has a tiny 1.1-inch interactive AMOLED display next to the rear camera setup. The handset is powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

The Z Flip has a big 3,300mAh battery which supports 15W fast charging over the USB Type-C connection. You get a dual 12MP rear cameras and a 10MP front-facing camera. Also, the fingerprint scanner is located on the side of the device. The Galaxy Z Flip supports dual-SIM with one e-SIM and one nano-SIM.