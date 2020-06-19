Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets a permanent price cut in India

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has received a permanent price cut in India today. The phone was launched back in January this year with S Pen support. This is the “lite” variant of the premium flagship Note 10.

Currently, the device is available in two configurations, 6 + 128GB and 8 + 128GB, priced at Rs 41,999 and Rs 43,999 respectively. Both the variants have received Rs 4,000 price cut and will be available for Rs 37,999 and Rs 39,999.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Although, at the launch, the devices starting at Rs 38,999 and after the GST rate hike in April, the pricing was moved up and above Rs 40,000 mark. Now, with the price cut, the Note 10 Lite is available for Rs 1,000 less than the initial launch price.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite on Amazon | Flipkart

Offers

Not only has the price been cut, Samsung is also offering Rs 5,000 cashback on the purchase of Note 10 Lite when bought via Citibank debit or credit card, bringing down the effective price of Galaxy Note10 Lite to Rs 32,999 (6+128GB) and Rs 34,999 (8+128GB).

In case you don’t have a Citibank card, you can avail Rs 2,000 instant discount with the exchange offer. Additionally, you also get no-cost EMI offer up to 9 months and a 2-month YouTube premium subscription. The cashback offer is valid up to June 30, 2020.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Price Configurations Launch price After GST hike New price 6+128GB Rs 38,999 Rs 41,999 Rs 37,999 8+128GB Rs 40,999 Rs 43,999 Rs 39,999

As of now, we don’t see the prices reflecting on Flipkart or Amazon. It should be updated soon. The price cut is also valid on offline stores.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite on Amazon | Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite quick specs

6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen, HDR

Exynos 9810 octa-core chipset

6/8GB RAM

128GB storage

12MP triple rear cameras, OIS

32MP selfie camera

In-screen fingerprint scanner

S Pen support

4,500mAh battery with fast charging

At a time when its hard to get hands-on with a smartphone in India, this price cut might come in handy for those who are looking for a great device priced under Rs 40,000. The card offer makes the deal even sweeter bringing down the base variant to just Rs 32,999.