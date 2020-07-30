Samsung Galaxy Note 20’s chipset might not be that bad after all

With the Galaxy Note 20 launch just a week away, all eyes will be on what upgrades Samsung brings to the table. While the chipset might remain unchanged, there might be a silver lining.

While Samsung flagship like the Note series and the S series are powered by Snapdragon chipsets in the US and European markets, they come with Exynos chipset in Asian markets such as India. It often tends to lose out on the performance front against Qualcomm Snapdragon counterparts. However, a new leak suggests some good news in this regard.

(Image credit: Samsung/WinFuture)

According to a tweet by Anthony, a Youtuber, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will continue to be powered by the Exynos 990 chipset, but with major improvements in terms of the performance and efficiency. These optimizations should bring it closer to the Snapdragon 865 series. He even suggested that it is almost like an “Exynos 990 Plus”, and Samsung will talk about this at length going forward.

The Exynos chipset is meant to help them boost both hardware and software performance since both the device and the chipset are made by Samsung. But, until now, the case has been the opposite. With the Note 20 series, Samsung will achieve the same performance on both the Snapdragon and Exynos variant with a better optimization on the Exynos chipset to match the performance on the Snapdragon variant.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specs

The Galaxy Note 20 series will come with two devices, the vanilla Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra. The display is said to be a dynamic AMOLED with a 6.9-inch 120Hz QHD+ on Note 20 Ultra and 6.7-inch 120Hz FHD+ on the Note 20. Both will have 4,500mAh and 4,300mAh batteries respectively and will have RAM up to 12GB and 256/512GB storage options.

As for the optics, the Ultra will have a 108MP primary, 12MP wide-angle and a periscope lens with 5x optical 50x digital zoom while the sibling Note 20 will sport a 64MP telephoto with 3x optical and 30x digital and two 12MP primary and wide-angle sensors.

Samsung is hosting its first virtual Unpacked event on August 5. It is expected to launch at least five new devices including the Note 20 series, Tablet, a smartwatch, and a noise cancellation TWS.