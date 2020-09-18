Samsung Galaxy M51 to go on sale in India today: Price, availability, and specs

The Samsung Galaxy M51 will g on sale in India for the first time today. The latest mid-ranger from the company was unveiled last week in India.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 will be available starting at 12 noon today via Amazon. For those who have an HDFC card, you can avail flat Rs 2,000 off. Also, there is no cost EMI, up to Rs 18,000 off on exchange offers available.

The device is available in two variants with 6GB RAM and 128GB variant and 8GB + 128GB variant. You can choose between Electric Blue and Celestial Black Colour options.

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Samsung Galaxy M51 specs

The Samsung Galaxy M51 packs a massive 7,000mAh battery. It supports 25W charging over USB Type-C (charger included in the box) which is claimed to take the phone from 0 to full in under 2 hours. On the inside, this mid-ranger is powered by the Snapdragon 730G chipset, which is an octa-core SoC built on the 8nm process. That is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. As for the software, it runs on One UI 2.1 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box. The entire package weighs 213 grams and is 9.5mm thick.

On the rear, the Samsung Galaxy M51 has a quad-camera array consisting of a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro shooter. On the front is a 32MP selfie camera, residing in the Infinity-O hole punch notch. Features such as Single Take, Hyperlapse, 4K video recording make the cut as well.

Coming to the display, we get a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 and is also supposed to be more efficient than other AMOLED implementations. The fingerprint scanner is embedded within the power button.