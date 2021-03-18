Samsung Galaxy M12 now on sale: check out price, specs, and offers

Samsung Galaxy M12, one of Samsung's most competitive budget phone yet which brings a high refresh rate screen, 8nm processor, and a massive battery will go on sale in India today.

The Samsung Galaxy M12 was unveiled in India last week and the sale is currently open on Amazon for Prime members. For others, the sale will start at 12 noon today. The Samsung Galaxy M12 is one of the cheapest phones with a 90Hz screen right along with the Moto G30. However, with the bank offer, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy M12 for under Rs 10,000, which makes it the cheapest 90Hz phone.

Samsung Galaxy M12 price, availability, and offers

The Samsung Galaxy M12 is priced Rs 10,999 for the 4+64GB variant and Rs 13,499 for the 6+128GB variant. It is available in Blue, Black, and White colour options. You can get Rs 1,000 instant discount with ICICI bank cards. The offer is valid till April 30.

The Samsung Galaxy M12 will take on the Moto G30, Redmi Note 10, and Poco M3 in the sub Rs 12,000 segment.

Samsung Galaxy M12 specifications

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Samsung Galaxy M12 comes with a textured pattern on the back and on the front, it sports a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display with HD+ resolution with a 90Hz display. This is Samsung's cheapest phone with a high refresh rate screen.

The Galaxy M12 featured an AMOLED panel, but the Galaxy M12 comes with an LCD panel to accommodate a 90Hz screen. Underneath, the device is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 chipset which is built on top of an 8nm fabrication process. The device is available in two configurations - 4+64GB and 6+128GB.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy M12 sports a quad-camera setup with a 48MP ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor(f/2.0), a 5MP wide-angle lens(f/2.2) followed by a 2MP macro(f/2.4) and a 2MP depth sensor(f/2.4). To the front, there is a dew-drop notch that houses the selfie camera of 8MP(f/2.2). The phone runs on OneUI 3.1 Core based on Android 11 out of the box.

The Samsung Galaxy M12 sports a 6,000mAh battery and is backed by a 15W fast charging. The fingerprint scanner is embedded in the power key on the side. Other features include a microSD card slot, face unlock, and 221 grams weight.

