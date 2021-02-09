Samsung Galaxy M02 goes on sale: Check out the price, specs, and availability

Samsung Galaxy M02 affordable smartphone will go on sale in India for the first time. The Galaxy M02 will go on sale via Amazon at 12 noon starting today. The device starts at Rs 6,799 during the first sale which also includes Rs 200 inaugural offer.

The Samsung Galaxy M02 was launched in India a week back with a bigger battery and low price stage compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy M01. With this phone, Samsung aims to grab a piece of cake in the sub Rs 7,000 segment.

Samsung Galaxy M02 price in India and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M02 is priced at Rs 6,999 for the 2+32GB variant while the 3+32GB variant will cost Rs 7.499. It will be available in four colour options - Blue, Black, Red, and Gray. As a part of the introductory offer, the base variant will be available for Rs 6,799 and Rs 7,299 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy M02 specifications

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Samsung Galaxy is powered by a MediaTek 6739 processor and it comes in two configurations - 2GB of RAM with 32GB of internal storage and 3GB of RAM coupled with 32GB of internal storage. Additionally, you also get a microSD card slot for storage expansion. To the front, the Galaxy M02 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display.

As for the cameras, the Samsung Galaxy M02 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary shooter coupled with a 2MP macro lens. To the front, there is a 5MP snapper housed inside the notch. The rear camera also comes with a dedicated macro mode. Underneath, the handset is backed by a massive 5000mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy M02 is available in multiple colour options with a textured back that offers better in-hand grip. It weighs 206 grams and is 9.1mm thick.

Display : 6.5-inch HD+

: 6.5-inch HD+ Processor : MediaTek 6739

: MediaTek 6739 RAM : 2/3GB

: 2/3GB Storage : 32GB

: 32GB Rear camera : 13+2MP

: 13+2MP Front : 5MP

: 5MP Software : Android 10, OneUI

: Android 10, OneUI Battery : 5000mAh

: 5000mAh Weight : 206 grams

: 206 grams Thickness : 9.1mm

: 9.1mm Colours: Blue, Black, Red, and Gray

