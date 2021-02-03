Samsung Galaxy F62 price in India leaked to be under Rs 25,000

In recent months, Samsung has increased its focus on the mid-range smartphone segment of India, with devices such as the Galaxy M51. In the coming weeks, it is looking to follow up with the launch of the Galaxy F62.

We’ve been hearing about the Samsung Galaxy F62 since last year, and how it will be an important smartphone for the brand. Today, we got some more clarity about its launch date and price in India.

The information comes from leakster Mukul Sharma aka Stufflistings, who took to Twitter to confirm that Samsung’s next F series device will launch in India very soon. He also confirmed that it will be priced under Rs 25,000. Moreover, he states that Samsung’s marketing will revolve around how its chipset is better than the Snapdragon 765G – the current best processor in this segment.

[Exclusive] Samsung is indeed launching a new F series smartphone. It's supposed to be a #FullOnSpeedy phone. The multi-core score (2401) will outperform the 765G processor. Price will be less than 25k 😍Hey @samsungindia, which one eh? Any guesses #stufflistingsarmy? pic.twitter.com/x0dA80sXDzFebruary 3, 2021

While the leak does not explicitly mention the name of the device, all the information does point at it being the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy F62. As for the processor, its preliminary Geekbench listing revealed the Exynos 9825 at its heart. That is an octa-core SoC built on the 7nm platform with a max frequency of 1.95GHz. It is claimed to have a multi-core score of 2,401, which is higher than that of the Snapdragon 765G. How well that difference translates into real-world remains to be seen.

It will run on Android 11 out-of-the-box, and there will be at least one variant with 6GB of RAM, though there are likely to be other configurations at different price points.

At that price, the Samsung Galaxy F62 will compete with the likes of the Xiaomi Mi 10i and the Realme X7 Pro, both of which offer great value for money. The official launch date should be announced soon, where we will know more about Samsung’s strategy with the F62.