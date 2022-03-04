Samsung Galaxy F23 5G microsite goes live on Flipkart - 120Hz refresh rate confirmed

Audio player loading…

Samsung has officially confirmed that it is going to launch the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G in India on March 8 at 12:00 noon. The smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart, and it already has a microsite on the online shopping platform. Via the microsite, we have got an idea of how the new offering by Samsung is going to look in terms of design and colour.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will get a bezel-less display and a waterdrop notch for the placement of the front camera. At the rear panel of the device, the rectangular camera module is placed at the top left corner of the device consisting of three sensors and a flashlight. The smartphone will be available in two colours including Dark Green and Mint.

In addition, the smartphone's microsite has also confirmed that it will get a 120Hz refresh rate with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Considering the specifications of the smartphone, it looks quite similar to the Galaxy M23 that is rumoured to launch in the first half of 2022.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G expected specifications

(Image credit: Flipkart)

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is expected to get a display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor paired with Adreno 619 graphics processing unit (GPU).

The device will get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purposes. As of now, it is not known if the device will have an IPC LCD display or an AMOLED display. However, a report in the past suggested that the device will be the first sub-Rs 20,000 handset by Samsung to get both 120Hz refresh rate and AMOLED display.

It has been confirmed that Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will include a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP shooter. At the front, chances are that we could see a 13MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

It will also have options like a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity. The smartphone is expected to be based on the Android 12 operating system. The device will most probably get 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

