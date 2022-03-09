Samsung Galaxy A73 could raise the heat in the mid-range segment

Audio player loading…

Samsung seems to be gearing up for the launch of a device named Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. The upcoming phone has already made its appearance on Bluetooth SIG listing and on the Geekbench platform.

Now, the press shots of the smartphone have been shared by 91Mobiles. The report not only reveals the design of the upcoming phone but also reveals key specifications of the phone.

One of the major physical features revealed in the renders is that the device is going to have super thin bezels. Thus, the smartphone will have a high screen-to-body ratio.

The renders further suggest that the front panel of the device will have a punch hole at the top middle for the placement of the front sensor. The front panel of the device looks quite similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy A52s.

Previous rumours regarding the devices suggested that this phone will be an iterative update over Galaxy A72. One thing which we are sure of is that Samsung is all set to take on its competitors by offering high-end specifications in mid-range devices instead of saving them for the Galaxy S20 series.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G expected price and specifications

While the display size of the device is unknown at this point in time, we can see an AMOLED display along with FHD+ resolution. Leaks suggest that the smartphone could sport a 108MP primary shooter.

Nonetheless, the latest press shots tip a 64MP primary shooter with OIS, 5MP depth shooter, and a 5MP macro shooter.

The Samsung Galaxy A73 is supposed to get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset along with Adreno 642L GPU. The smartphone may operate on the Android 12 operating system.

As for the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, there has been no word regarding the pricing of the smartphone until now. Speculations are that the device will be priced at around Rs 35,000. The device will be up against the smartphones under the price range of Rs 40,000 like Xiaomi 11T Pro, Realme GT Neo 2, OnePlus 9RT, etc.

