Samsung Galaxy A72 FCC listing reveals charging speeds

Samsung Galaxy A72 is in the works and could be the next affordable 5G smartphone from the Korean giant. While the phone is still under development, the device was recently spotted on US Federal Communications Commission or FCC which has revealed the charging speed of the upcoming Samsung 5G mid-ranger.

An unreleased Samsung phone with model number “ SM-A725M” appeared on the FCC listing with 25W fast charging support. The device is also expected to come with travel adapter in the box, unlike the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S21 series .

The 25W fast charging on the Samsung Galaxy A72 is likely to be same as we’ve seen on many either mid-range and even flagship Samsung phones such as Galaxy M51 , Galaxy Note 20 Ultra , and more. Apart from the charging details, the FCC listings don’t reveal anything else. But, since the device is in the news for the past few months, we do know the specifications of the device.

Samsung Galaxy A72 specs (expected)

The first report from September 2020 suggests that the Galaxy A72 the first Penta-cam smartphone from the brand. However, later it was speculated to feature a quad-camera instead.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 is likely to sport a 64MP primary camera on the rear followed by a 12MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP telephoto lens with optical zoom, a 5MP macro shooter and a 5MP depth sensor. The 8MP telephoto lens is said to feature a 3x optical zoom. Previous leaks also suggest that the Galaxy A72 might be the first A-series device to pack in optical image stabilization. Furthermore, the Galaxy A72 is expected to come with a 32MP selfie snapper.

According to the rumours, the Samsung Galaxy A72 5G has a 6.7-inch flat screen and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. As for the pricing, the device will apparently cost around $599 which is roughly around Rs 43,800 and is expected to land in early 2021.

