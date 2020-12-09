Galaxy E series could be another series of mid-range smartphones from Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F62 smartphone is said to be in the works and the phone is currently in the mass production phase as per the latest report. While the Galaxy F62 moniker is yet to be confirmed, a new report claims that the Galaxy F62 might launch as Samsung Galaxy E62. Further, the image of the rear panel has also surfaced.

A new report from 91mobiles suggests Samsung might bring back the ‘E series’. The company had announced two E series devices - Galaxy E5 and Galaxy E7 back in 2015. And, the upcoming Galaxy E62 might be the third device in the series. Further, the report also shows off the rear panel of the device.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: 91mobiles) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: 91mobiles) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: 91mobiles) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: 91mobiles)

A few days ago, Samsung smartphone with “SM-E625F” model number was spotted on the Geekbench database. That device was said to be the Samsung’s next F series device, the Galaxy F62. However, the new report with inputs from a source close to the phone’s development said that this will come out as Samsung Galaxy E62 and not Galaxy F62.

The rear panel and design of the same of also spotted. The upcoming Galaxy E62 is likely to come with a glossy finish on the rear with square-shaped camera cut-out. The camera module sits on the top left and might feature triple or quad rear camera stack. There is no sign of fingerprint scanner on the rear, the device might side a side-mounted fingerprint scanner or come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Furthermore, the image also confirms the dual SIM slot and microSD card slot onboard. From the images, the phone seems to come with a glossy polycarbonate body similar to what we’ve seen on the Galaxy M51 which Samsung calls Glasstic.

Samsung Galaxy E62 specs

As seen on the Geekbench database, the Galaxy E62 is said to come with 6GB of RAM. The device will be powered by Exynos 9825 flagship chipset which is built on top of 7nm fabrication process. It is also said to run on Android 11 out of the box. The device secured 763 points in the single-core test and 1952 in the multi-core test. The Samsung Galaxy E62 might launch in 2021.

Samsung already has multiple smartphones in the mid and entry-level segments under the A, M and F series. If this report turns out to be true, there will be a fourth series in the same segment for consumers to choose from. It remains to be seen how different the offerings are, as there is already a fair bit of overlap between the existing portfolio.

