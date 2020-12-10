Samsung Galaxy A72 might not be the upgrade we were hoping for

Samsung Galaxy A72 is reportedly in the works and as per the latest reports, the smartphone might sport a quad-camera setup instead of a Penta camera.

A tipster on Twitter whose user name goes by Snapdrachun a.k.a Chun shared a tweet where he said that the Samsung Galaxy A72 5G final version will have only four cameras instead of five.

The A72 final version will only have 4 camera instead of 5December 8, 2020

Back in September, a report from Korean site claimed the Samsung Galaxy A72 will be the first device from the brand to house a penta-camera setup. The Galaxy A72 is expected to launch in H1 2021 as the company’s new mid-range device. It will be a follow up to the Galaxy A71 from 2020. Apart from this, the tweet doesn’t reveal anything else. The phone will also come with 5G support according to a follow-up tweet by Chun.

According to the previous leak, the Galaxy A72 will sport a 64MP primary camera on the rear followed by a 12MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP telephoto lens with optical zoom, a 5MP macro shooter and a 5MP depth sensor. If this report turns out to be true, Samsung is letting go one of these sensors - hopeful the macro or depth sensor.

Further, the previous report also suggests the device will sport 3x optical zoom, a feature which we’ve seen on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE And, the Galaxy A72 might be the first A-series device to pack in optical image stabilization. To the front, the Galaxy A72 is expected to come with a 32MP snapper.

With this turnaround, it looks like Samsung’s penta-camera setup smartphone still far away from reality. Samsung’s experiment with A series camera setup is not new, we’ve seen Galaxy A80 with flip camera mechanism. For now, the Nokia 9 PureView is the one in the market with five cameras.

Samsung is said to have an estimated sale of around 30 million which is 10% with the next-gen Galaxy A-series devices which includes the Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52.

