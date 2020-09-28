Galaxy A72 could be Samsung's first penta-cam smartphone

Samsung is said to be working on a penta-camera setup for the first time on its smartphone. This will be the first time that Korean giant will have as many as five rear cameras on its upcoming Galaxy A72 smartphone.

The first penta-camera device from Samsung will be crowned to a mid-ranger and not a flagship. The Samsung Galaxy A72 will most likely be the first phone from Samsung to feature the five camera setup. The sequel to the Galaxy A71 is expected to launch in the first half of 2021 according to a report from the Korean site Thelec .

(Image credit: TechRadar)

According to the report, the Galaxy A72 will sport a 64MP primary camera on the rear followed by a 12MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP telephoto lens with optical zoom, a 5MP macro shooter and a 5MP depth sensor. The 8MP telephoto lens is said to feature 3x optical zoom, a feature which we’ve seen on Samsung flagship phones an most recently seen on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Previous leaks also suggest that the Galaxy A72 might be the first A-series device to pack in optical image stabilization. Furthermore, on the front, the Galaxy A72 is expected to come with a 32MP snapper.

For context, the Samsung Galaxy A71 offers 64MP primary rear camera followed by a 12MP 123-degree wide-angle lens, 5MP macro lens and a 5MP depth sensor. To the front, you get a 32MP selfie shooter.

Samsung won’t be the first smartphone maker to snap in a penta camera setup. Nokia has already achieved that with Nokia 9 PureView. Also, Samsung’s experiment with new camera modules is not new to the Galaxy A series. Previously, we have seen the Galaxy A80 with flip-up camera mechanism. The Samsung Galaxy A80 is Samsung’s only phone with a flip mechanism to date.

The report also says that the next-gen A series devices, the Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 have an estimated sale of around 30 million which is 10% of Samsung's annual smartphone shipment.