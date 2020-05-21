Samsung decides the fate of the Note 20 launch event - and, it is big

The Samsung Galaxy Note series is among one of the hottest devices that gets announced each year in the second half, at an “Unpacked” event. For the Note 20, however, things might be a little different.

Every year, Samsung hosts two Unpacked events to announce its S series and Note series flagships. With the Note 20 due in August, Samsung was reported to be preparing for its next big launch event in both the real and virtual worlds. Now, a news report out of South Korea claims that Samsung has reached a decision.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be the first flagship smartphone from the Korean giant that will be unveiled over an online event. The ongoing pandemic guidelines prohibit mass gathering and excessive travelling for people, which would’ve made getting the thousands of attendees to the venue nearly impossible.

This doesn’t mean that the event will be any smaller, as even the next generation Galaxy Fold is expected to be unveiled at the same event, and possibly, there could be an affordable variant of the original Fold.

As for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, it is expected to come in two sizes this time, with the Plus variant expected to offer slightly better specs. Variable high refresh rate displays will be present on both, with at least one of the models having a QHD+ resolution. In terms of cameras, they are expected to sport a 108MP primary shooter, flanked by an ultra-wide and a telephoto lens. 100x Space Zoom might not make the cut though.

The Galaxy Fold 2 is said to take the best bits from the original Fold, the Flip and the Note 20, with an improved design, better cameras and probably even a stylus. It is also expected to be better priced than last year.

Samsung is yet to officially confirm how the Note 20 launch will be conducted. But knowing the current scenario, it’s unlikely to be a physical event at this point.