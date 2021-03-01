Redmi Note 10 retail box confirms chipset and other specs

The Redmi Note 10 series will consist of three smartphones when it goes official in India this week. A new leak reveals all the details that were left to be known about the cheapest variant in the family.

On March 4, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 will make their global debut in India. The latter will be the most affordable of the lot, expected to start at a price of under Rs 15,000.

Images of the Redmi Note 10 retail boxes have surfaced on the internet, confirming most of the key specifications. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 678 chipset, which is yet to debut in India. This is an 11nm processor which was announced in December 2020 for mid-range smartphones, with eight cores and a max frequency of 2.2GHz.

Redmi Note 10 Global Variant - 6.43inch AMOLED display - 33watt fast charging - snapdragon 678 - 48MP quad camera

Thankfully, the AMOLED display will be retained even on this budget variant, but there’s no mention of a higher refresh rate. The screen will span 6.43-inches across and have a Full HD+ resolution. The battery is rated at 5,000mAh and supports 33W fast charging. We will also see the inclusion of dual stereo speakers with the earpiece acting as the secondary channel.

Lastly, there will be a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, a macro shooter and an undisclosed fourth camera which is likely to be a depth sensor. White and green colour options can be seen on the box.

For comparison, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a 108MP camera array, a 120Hz display and a larger battery, at a price closer to Rs 20,000.

This isn’t the first time we’re hearing of these specifications for the Redmi Note 10, leading us to believe that they are correct. With the launch only a few days away, we won’t have to guess for long.