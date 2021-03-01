Redmi Note 10 to have two segment-leading camera sensors

For the launch of the Redmi Note 10 series, the company is leaving no stone unturned to gather as much attention as possible. In today’s episode of teasers, we learn more about the camera sensors.

BEST #Macro #Camera: coming on #RedmiNote10 series! 😍#RedmiNote9ProMax had a 5MP Marco lens. Excited that #RedmiNote 🔟 series will be the 1st to come with a 5MP Super-Macro lens.#SuperMacro = #Telephoto built into a Macro! Allows you to go 2X closer. 📸I ❤️ #Redmi #10on10 pic.twitter.com/Bq9bfvnOTjMarch 1, 2021 See more

In a tweet, Manu Kumar Jain announced that the Redmi Note 10 series will come equipped with a new 5MP telephoto macro shooter with a focal length of 50mm, allowing for a tighter shot. Most other smartphones in this segment opt for 2MP macro cameras with no magnification, so Redmi could pull ahead in this aspect. The closest rival, at least in terms of the resolution, is the Samsung Galaxy M31s.

In another tweet, the spokesperson also confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will come with a 108MP primary camera — making it the cheapest phone in India to do so. It is likely to implement the Samsung ISOCELL HM2 image sensor, which is also seen on the Xiaomi Mi 10i.

𝟭𝟬𝟴𝗠𝗣 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝗺𝗶 𝗡𝗼𝘁𝗲 👌Yes, the rumours are true! #RedmiNote10 series will come with the flagship #108MP camera. 📸#RedmiNote: India's most-loved smartphone series will once again redefine mid-premium.1000 RTs & I'll show you the device.I ❤️ #Redmi #10on10 pic.twitter.com/wDgVMqSpI3February 25, 2021 See more

Along with these, there will be an ultra-wide lens and a depth sensor too, but we could see some differences between the models.

The Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max will be unveiled this week on March 4, making their global debut in India. Other features include a 120Hz AMOLED display, the Snapdragon 732G chipset, a big battery with 33W fast charging, improved haptics and a design similar to the Redmi K40 that was recently released in China.

Its biggest competitor will be the Realme 8 series, which will also feature a 108MP quad-camera setup, fast charging and other competitive specifications. The Realme 8 India launch date is yet to be announced, but it should only be a matter of weeks now.

Stay tuned for our reviews to know if they make it to our best phones under Rs 20,000 compilation.