Redmi G Gaming Notebook goes official in China

Redmi has finally stepped into the gaming laptop segment today with the introduction of the Redmi G Gaming Notebook. The Xiaomi sub-brand surprisingly teased its launch just this week with a flurry of promotional images. The laptop comes in three models, all of them housing an Intel 10th gen CPU and an Nvidia GTX 1650T graphics card. The lowest-end model starts at 4999 yuan.

In terms of appearance, the Redmi G gaming notebook uses a unique cyberpunk design, all-black hardcore mecha style, 3D laser-carved moulds, and three-dimensional split lines around the edges. The display hugs the corners closely (except for the bottom) and gives it the unmistakable gaming laptop aesthetic.

(Image credit: Redmi)

Specifications

Coming to specifications, we start with what all the models have in common. The display is a 16.1-inch high colour gamut gaming screen, three-sided ultra-narrow bezel design, 100% sRGB high colour gamut, and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. All the models also feature DTS: X Ultrasound technology to bring a 3D immersive stereo experience with eight scenarion setups. The Redmi G Gaming Notebook supports up to five screens at the same time. In addition, it can achieve a three-screen 4K simultaneous display. It also supports Xiaomi’s wireless projection.

The notebook has Nvidia GTX 1650Ti high-performance graphics cards assisted by a Hurricane Cooling System 2.0. In terms of hard drive and memory capacity, Redmi G gaming notebooks all use 512GB PCle solid-state hard drives and 16GB DDR4 2933MHz dual-channel large memory. Further, the Dual M.2 SSD storage interface can support up to 2TB hard disk capacity expansion, and the memory can be expanded up to 64GB. The keyboard is backlit and is joined by a fairly large trackpad.

Talking about ports, the Redmi G has a plethora of options. It has a USB Type-C, USB 3.1 Gen2, USB 2.0, mini DP 1.4, HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm headphone jack and 180W fast charging.

Pricing

The low-end version of the Redmi G Gaming Notebook is equipped with the i5-10200H + GTX 1650 + 60Hz display with a starting price of 4999 yuan ($720). The second model has i5-10300H + GTX 1650Ti + 144Hz screen starting at 5799 yuan ($835). And lastly, an i7-10750H + GTX1650Ti +144Hz model priced at 6,599 yuan ($950).