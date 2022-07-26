Realme Flat Monitor and Watch 3 launched in India

Audio player loading…

Realme today launched multiple products in the Indian market. The company has expanded its lineup of smartwatches, TWs earbuds and tablet PCs during an event today. The company has brought the Realme Watch 3 at Rs 2,999 and also entered the computing segment for the first time. The Realme Flat Monitor is available for Rs 12.999.

The Realme Flat Monitor and Watch 3 budget smartwatch launched alongside the Realme Pad X mid-range tablet, the Buds Air 3 Neo budget TWS earbuds and the Buds Wireless 2S neckband headphones.

It’s no surprise that Realme has entered the computing segment for the first time at such a budget price point. While the choice of going for a VA panel might put off hardcore gamers. But for those on a strict budget, the new desktop PC monitor will be a good addition as an initial investment.

We are also introducing a large-size monitor for #realmeFans, the 60cm (23.8") #realmeFlatMonitorFullHD.#ExpandYourVisionhttps://t.co/nTwp4nOVqQ pic.twitter.com/8dQ7EBn2hMJuly 26, 2022 See more

The Realme Watch 3 may look similar to its predecessor but the budget smartwatch gets a larger display and improved Bluetooth calling.

Here are the details about the latest IoT products from Realme.

Realme Flat Monitor and Watch 3 pricing and availability

Both the Realme Flat Monitor and Watch 3 will be retailing on the company’s online store as well as on Flipkart. The former was already up for pre-order on the e-commerce website. The Realme Flat Monitor is priced at Rs 12,999. It will go on sale from July 29 at 12 noon for an introductory price of Rs 10,999.

The Realme Watch 3 is available in two colour options - Black and Grey. It will retail at Rs 3,499. It will be available at Rs 2,999 during its first sale on August 2.

Realme Flat Monitor features and specifications

As an entry-level product, the Realme Flat Monitor comes with a 23.8-inch FullHD monitor with a 75Hz refresh rate. The display comes with a VA panel. The specialty of VA panels is to produce deep black while and hence have one of the best contrast levels. They are great for watching movies or playing games in a low-light environment. Unlike IPS panels which still glow white in the dark, VA panels will remain black like OLED displays.

The Realme Flat Monitor also comes with multiple connectivity ports including Type-C, HDMI and VGA. This becomes one of the most affordable Type-C displays for anyone who wants an external monitor for working from home.

(Image credit: Realme TechLife / Novoo / Flipkart)

Realme has also partnered with Novoo, a computer accessories manufacturer, to release multiple USB hubs as well.

Realme Watch 3 features and specifications

The Realme Watch 3 comes with a slightly larger 1.8-inch display. But the smartwatch also gets a brighter display than the previous generation at 500 nits. The smartwatch also gets an ENC feature that improves Bluetooth calling to reduce background noise.

Apart from the above features, the smartwatch will continue to detect more than 100 sports modes. Fitness features also extend to heart rate and blood oxygen level detection.