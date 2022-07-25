Realme to launch its first PC monitor in India tomorrow

Audio player loading…

Realme will soon be entering the desktop computing space as well with its budget monitors in India. The Chinese brand will be launching a 24-inch VA panel desktop monitor.

Realme tweeted about the launch of the desktop monitor under its TechLife sub-brand. However, the product page on Flipkart is already live and we’ve got a glimpse at more features and the pricing as well. It will launch tomorrow alongside several other products like the Realme Pad X, Realme Watch 3 smartwatch and the Realme Buds 3 Neo TWS earbuds.

Get smoother, glitch-free gameplay with a 75Hz High Refresh Rate on the 60.5cm (23.8") #realmeFlatMonitorFullHD. #ExpandYourVision with crystal clarity.Launching at 12:30 PM. 26th July.Know more: https://t.co/8K7XHCDXQk pic.twitter.com/Cl93zPM71IJuly 23, 2022 See more

The monitor comes in a very slim profile and mimics the design aesthetics of a smart TV. It comes with a slim chassis at the top and moves the rest of the hardware to the lower section. The stand that also comes with the Realme desktop monitor is also pretty slim. The display itself is bezel-less except for the chin at the bottom with the company logo.

Realme TechLife Flat Monitor pricing and availability

The Realme TechLife Flat Monitor will be retailing on the company’s online store as well as on Flipkart. It is priced at Rs 10,799 and is already up for pre-order. Axis Bank, Kotak Bank and RBL Bank cardholders can avail of 10% discounts.

Realme is offering a 3-year domestic warranty on the monitor. It will cover manufacturing defects only.

Realme TechLife Flat Monitor specifications

The Realme Flat Monitor comes with a 23.8-inch FullHD VA panel display with a 75Hz refresh rate. This would make it an apt product for those who are conscious of their budget.

In terms of the connectivity options, you get Type-C, HDMI and VGA display ports at the back. With the Type-C port, you charge your smartphone and other devices directly while using your computer.

Great for watching movies, not so fun for games

A refresh rate of 75Hz is good. But to keep the costs down and to make it more affordable, Realme has opted for a VA panel. For anyone who wants to invest in a better gaming monitor, you would be better off with an IPS panel.

In comparison to IPS panels, VA panel displays can produce better video output. The contrast levels on the VA panels are capable of producing some great deep black colours. But, when it comes to the viewing angles and colour reproduction, the IPS panel has the upper hand. The Realme TechLife Flat Monitor would be ideal for playing casual games but would be a great choice to sit back and watch movies.