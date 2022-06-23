Realme TechLife Watch R100 with 100 plus sports modes launches in India

Audio player loading…

Realme has launched yet another smartwatch, Watch R100, under the Techlife branding. The smartwatch has a premium look that we have not seen in the previous models. It can be said to be one of the best offers in the budget of Rs 7,000. No doubt Indian players like Boat and Noise are going to have a tough time now.

As for the design, the wearable has a circular dial with a metallic finish and two rotating crowns on the right side for navigation and other stuff. The straps of the watch enhance the look by providing it with an aesthetic appeal.

As for the pricing, the Realme TechLife Watch R100 is available in the Indian market at a price of Rs 5,999. It is available on the official website of Realme India and the online shopping platform Flipkart as well. The device is being shipped in two different colour options - Grey and Black. The first sale of the smartwatch is scheduled to be held on June 28.

Realme TechLife Watch R100 specifications and features

The Realme TechLife Watch R100 features a 1.32-inch display with a 360x360 pixels resolution. The smartwatch also has 450 nits of peak brightness. A major highlight regarding the wearable is that it comes with a Bluetooth calling feature that uses built-in microphones and the speaker to answer and reject the calls.

The latest offering by Realme TechLife also has more than 100 watch faces to choose from and gives a fresh look to the watch every time. To track activities, the wearable has more than 100 sports modes along with a 24x7 heart rate sensor and a blood oxygen monitor.

Users can customize the device completely with the Realme Wear application. It draws power from a 380mAh battery which can go on for around seven days once charged completely. The wearable can get charged from zero to 100% in a matter of two hours.

