Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 to launch on May 18 in India

Realme TechLife has announced the launch date of its next budget wearable , the Realme Watch SZ100 . The company revealed that the wearable device will be launched on May 18 at 12:30 noon. It will be showcased during the unveiling of the Narzo 50 5G series.

The Realme Watch SZ100 is a follow-up to the Realme Watch S100 which was unveiled during the launch of the Realme 9 series smartphones. The company has updated its product page which reveals some of the features of the smartwatch. It comes with a 1.69-inch HD colour display. In terms of design, we do not see any differences from the Realme Watch S1000.

A few of the features of the smartwatch include the skin temperature monitor that was available on the Realme Watch S100. It will also feature a heart rate monitor and support many workout modes like running. Considering that Realme’s product page mentions the skin temperature feature as a highlight feature, we may be able to see an improvement in hardware.

Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 pricing and availability

Realme’s next budget smartwatch pricing is unknown at this time, but we can expect it to be priced slightly higher than the S100. The Realme TechLide Watch SZ100 could launch this week at approximately below Rs 3,000.

It will be available in Black as well as Blue straps. The smartwatch will launch on Amazon at 12:30 noon on May 18.

Crowded budget smartwatches market

(Image credit: Realme)

A recent study by a market research organisation has shown that consumers in our country love budget smartwatches. While a majority of the market share is held by Indian companies, Realme has struggled to maintain its lead. The company’s sub-brand Dizo, however, overtook the majority with a 4.4% market share. A more interesting observation is also that most consumers are more in favour of wearables that cost below Rs 5,000.

But if we look for wearables below Rs 3,000 in India, the choices are vast. And differences between any of the devices you find are negligible. You could find it difficult to pinpoint a model that you want to go for. Instinctively, you’ll be finding yourself inching closer to the next price range.

Smartwatches costing between Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,000 offer a mix of better build quality, display and battery life. Even though priced at a budget, none of these devices has compromised on the premium feel and design that they offer.