Realme Watch SZ100 may hit the Indian market by May end

Audio player loading…

Realme, which is hailed as one of the best smartphone producers all around the globe, has also tried its hands at wearables and hearables. Recently, the brand launched the Watch S100 under its TechLife branding. Now, a report by MySmartPrice suggests that the brand is soon going to introduce the Realme Watch SZ100.

There is no official detail available regarding the smartwatch at this point in time. However, the colour options and the launch timeline of the wearable have surfaced online. The Realme Watch SZ100 will most probably launch in India by the end of May. The smartwatch will be available in two different colour options - Magic Grey and Lake Blue.

All other information related to the specifications and features of the smartwatch is still not revealed. We can expect more leaks and renders related to the device as soon as it inches closer to the launch. One thing which we are sure of is that the wearable will be an upgraded version of the Watch S100.

Realme's position in the Indian wearables market

The Indian wearables market is currently being dominated by homegrown players like Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt, and others. In this scenario, brands like Realme, OnePlus, Samsung, and others have left no stone unturned to make an impact in the industry.

However, Realme has focused more on dropping cost-efficient wearables in the market to shake the roots of the Indian players. We cannot say that the Chinese brand has been successful to do the same.

Considering the stats shared by IDC, Realme has a market share of 5.6 percent in India. It would not be an understatement to say that Realme has to alter its strategies and dive deep into the cost efficiency factor in order to compete with brands like Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt, etc.

Best budget smartwatches under Rs 5,000 in India