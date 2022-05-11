Realme along with Flipkart launches refrigerators in India

Audio player loading…

Realme has expanded its reach to the consumer products market with its first refrigerators for the Indian market. The company has launched both single and double-door models. The former is available for a starting price of Rs 12,490 and the latter starts at Rs 23,490. The Realme TechLife products retail exclusively on Flipkart.

Realme TechLife includes an expansive range of home and lifestyle products including washing machines and air conditioners too. This is the company’s first foray into the refrigeration segment and they’ve launched almost 9 variants for users to choose from.

Introducing the #realmeTechLife Energy Efficient Refrigerators! Gear-up for summers with its two variants, Direct Cool & Frost Free.Starting at ₹13,090**Special Launch OfferAvailable on @Flipkart.Buy now: https://t.co/JOdK0qGYMc pic.twitter.com/CTOA0JxPd8May 9, 2022 See more

Realme TechLife Refrigerators pricing and availability

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme has launched the new product line in single and double-door models with varying capacities ranging from 195 litres to a large 338 litres.

The single-door model of the refrigerator is available in two capacities - 195 litres and 215 litres with either 3 or 2-star energy efficiency ratings. These start at a price of Rs 12,490 and are available in Floral pattern designs.

The double-door models of the Realme TechLife refrigerators have the largest selection of capacities to choose from. These are available in 260, 280, 308 and 338-litre capacities from a starting price of Rs 23,490. The refrigerators come with a premium Black Uniglass finish.

Realme TechLife Refrigerators specifications

Realme’s newest product lines come with a 2 and 3-star energy efficiency rating from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) offering up to 20% savings on energy bills. The refrigerators also feature an R600A eco-friendly coolant that further lowers energy consumption.

The single-door model of the Realme TechLife Refrigerator comes with a 12L compartment for storing and preserving vegetables. It features spillproof and toughened glass shelves on the inside. The double-door model gets a dedicated ice cube dispenser section.

(Image credit: Realme)

The refrigerators feature stabilizer free usage that can handle voltage fluctuations between approximately 160-260V for the single-door and approximately 100-290V for the double-door model.

Other features of the refrigerator are a Moisture Control Slider, 2-litre bottle holder compartments and an efficient cooling system irrespective of external temperature.

Realme’s drastic growth

In a recent study by many research organisations including Counterpoint Research, Realme has posted a YoY growth of up to 40%. This immense growth has been due to the company’s strategy of bringing products at competitive and affordable prices compared to its competitors.

The company has held discount sales throughout the year. The most recent 4th-anniversary sale saw discounts of up to Rs 7,000 on many of its smartphones and other product lines.