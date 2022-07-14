Realme to launch Realme Pad X, Watch 3 and a slew of other products on July 26

Audio player loading…

Realme has officially teased their upcoming AIoT launch event. Realme will be hosting a digital event on July 26 for the launch of a slew of AIoT products.

Looking at the teaser for the event, we can see various products being teased. Let's go through each and every one of them.

Realme Pad X

Realme has been teasing Realme Pad X for some time now. The company has previously launched Realme Pad and Realme Pad Mini in the Indian market, both have been pretty successful in the Indian market with their budget pricing. But this tablet might be going up against more premium tablets like Xiaomi Pad 5. Let's wait for it to launch to know how it fares against the competition.

Realme Pad X accessories

In the teaser, we can also the keyboard case for the tablet. We can see the pencil for the tablet in the image. It will launch alongside the tablet.

Realme Watch 3

Realme has already teased the launch of Realme Watch 3 separately. It will come with a bigger display compared to Realme Watch 2, as Realme teased “Something big is coming” for the watch.

Realme TWS

We can also see a TWS in the teaser, but we don’t know for sure which model it is. The company didn’t reveal anything much about the TWS apart from this teaser. It might be Realme Buds 3 Neo as some rumours say.

Realme Monitor

We are unsure if this monitor is a normal monitor or a gaming monitor. Though once launched, this would be Realme's first ever monitor in India and will mark the company's presence in one more product category.

Also, the company would beat its arch-rival Xiaomi by launching a monitor in one of the most important markets for both brands.

Realme solidifies its position as the leader in AIoT segment in the country

(Image credit: realme)

I talked about Xiaomi's reluctance to bring their wide variety of AIoT products to India in a previous article. This is exactly where Realme is scoring points. And they're doubling down on that. Realme keeps adding more and more products in different categories in India in a way Xiaomi did in China.

Did you know Realme has washing machines (opens in new tab), refrigerators (opens in new tab), and air conditioners (opens in new tab) in the Indian market? They are gaining presence in more and more segments while Xioami keeps their products from the Indian market. It reminds me of the example of the TWS segment. Xiaomi had many products in the TWS segment in China, but they didn't launch any in time. Realme stormed the market with many different models and took a chunk of market share from them.

With the launch of more AIoT products, Realme is solidifying its position as the leader in the AIoT segment. With their AIoT product portfolio being the biggest in the country.