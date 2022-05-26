Realme Pad X goes official in China - could arrive in India pretty soon

Audio player loading…

Realme refreshed its tablet range with the launch of Realme Pad X in China today. The tablet comes with a 2K LCD screen along with a Snapdragon processor. We can say that after disappointing the fans with the Realme Pad Mini, the latest tablet by the brand seems to be a strong device.

As for the design, the tablet has a basic design with a glossy finish at the back. Nonetheless, the fluorescent green colour variant of the device comes with black racing flag-like stripes running from the top left corner to the bottom.

#realmePadX has been launched in China. Do you all want it to be launched in India as well?300 retweets on this post and we will bring it to India! pic.twitter.com/28ITzZHCCyMay 26, 2022 See more

Amidst all this, Realme CEO Madhav Seth has dropped a hint regarding the launch of the device in India. IN his tweet, he said that the Pad X will be rolled out in India if his tweet gets 300 retweets.

Guess what, the tweet already crossed the mentioned number and we knew it will. Considering all this, we can say that the device could reach the Indian shores pretty soon.

As for the pricing, the tablet's 4GB RAM variant with 64GB internal storage is available for CNY 1,299 which converts to Rs 14,965. The 6GB RAM variant of Realme Pad X with 128GB internal storage is available in the market at a price of CNY 1,599 which converts to Rs 18,422.

The device will go on sale in China starting on May 31. It is being shipped in three different colour options - Fluorescent Green, Sea Blue, and Star Gray.

Realme Pad X specifications

The Realme Pad X features an 11-inch LCD display along with 450 nits of peak brightness. The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage in the high-end variant. It also offers 5GB dynamic RAM expansion along with 512GB expandable storage.

Realme Pad X operates on the Realme UI for Pad. In the camera department, the tablet flaunts a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter. It draws power from a 8430mAh battery along with 33W fast charging support. Apart from that, the device also supports Hi-Res Audio, Dolby Atmos, USB Type-C port, etc.

If and when it makes its way to the Indian market, the tablet is going to give a tough time to the Xiaomi Pad 5 that runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor.

After comparing the respective chipsets used in the mentioned tablet on Versus, Snapdragon 695 emerges as the comparison winner. Well, the Realme Pad X can also get challenged by the rumoured Xiaomi Pad 6 that is possibly launching in August 2022.

