Realme Buds Q2 to launch with a major upgrade in India

The Realme Buds Q2 true wireless earbuds will be launching in India soon. Unlike the Buds Q2 variant that is already available in some other markets, the Realme Buds Q2 Indian variant will feature active noise cancellation.

The Realme Buds Q2 teaser page is already live on the company’s website , where it has been labelled as an “ANC Democratizer”. Notably, in other markets, the same product does now have Active noise cancellation. Unless this is a copy error, it looks like the Indian variant will come with a big feature upgrade.

(Image credit: Realme)

In an exclusive story, Techradar India had already revealed the box price of the Realme Buds Q2 as Rs 2,499. However, given the inclusion of ANC for the Indian market, the price might go up a bit. As for the launch date, the Realme Buds Q2 is expected to launch in India along with the Realme Narzo 30 4G and 5G devices on June 24, as the leaks are pointing out.

Realme Buds Q2 features and specs

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme Buds Q2 will be one of the cheapest TWS in the market to offer ANC. It harnesses a Bluetooth 5.0 chip with a 10mm bass boost dynamic driver that supports AAC and SBC codecs. There is also a dedicated gaming mode with 88ms low latency. With the companion Realme Link app, you will be able to customize between BassBosst+, Dynamic, and Bright sound effects.

Further, it also features ENC for calls to block ambient noise during calls. These are in-ear style earbuds and you get interchangeable eartips as these are in-ear style earbuds without stem design. In terms of design, the Realme Buds Q2 offers a new Kaleidoscope lamination process with a unique looking surface on the area of touch interaction. These are also IPX4 rated meaning you can carry them to the gym and workout sessions without having to worry about sweat or even a bit of water drop.

In terms of control, you get double-tap to play/pause music or answer/end calls, triple tap to skip track, long press to reject a call, and long-press both buds to enter/exit game mode. On a single charge, the Realme Q2 is said to last up to 20 hours - five hours with the earbuds and additional three charge cycles via the case. A 10 minutes quick charge is rated to deliver 2 hours of playback. The Realme Buds Q2 used micro-USB to charge the TWS.