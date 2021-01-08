Realme Buds Air Pro ME true wireless earbuds go on sale in India today

Realme Buds Air Pro ME true wireless earbuds goes on sale in India today for the first time. The new variant of the Realme Buds Air Pro TWS family announced a few weeks back alongside the Realme Watch S and Realme Watch S Pro.

The Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition or ME is designed by Jose Levy and comes in New Wave Silver variant. Apart from the outer design and colour option, rest of the features and internals remains the same as the Realme Buds Air Pro which we've reviewed in the past.

The Realme Buds Air Pro ME goes on sale in India today at 12 noon via Flipkart.

Realme Buds Air Pro ME features

Feature-wise, the Realme Buds Air Pro ME is similar to the Realme Buds Air Pro. It comes with active noise cancellation up to 35dB, which is 8x lesser noise of the surroundings. The earbuds come in half in-ear style design with interchangeable ear tips. It comes in a pebble shape carry case which also doubles up as a charging case. To the bottom, you get a Type-C port.

On the inside, the Realme Buds Pro ME features Realme’s S1 chipset. For calls, there is ENC which reduces outside world noise. To capture your audio there are feed-forward microphones on each bud. For audio, there is a 10mm bass boost driver onboard which supports AAC and SBC codecs. The dedicated gaming mode also makes its way here with ultra-low latency of 94ms.

The Realme Buds Air Pro ME harness Bluetooth 5.0 and comes with a companion Realme Link app support. The earbuds support touch controls and they can be customized within the app. The Realme Buds come with three modes - Normal, ANC, and, Transparency mode which allows you to be aware of your surroundings. They also support voice assistants and are IPX4 rated for protection against sweat and water.

On a single charge, the Buds Air Pro are said to last for 5 hours with ANC and 6 hours with ANC turned off which translates to 20 hours and 25 hours of total battery life including the case. There is also a quick charge feature that gets you 3 hours of playback with just 10-minute charge.