Raji: An Ancient Epic is now available for a 50% discount on Steam

Raji: An Ancient Epic released for PC, PS4, and Xbox One back in October of 2020 with a price tag of Rs 599. And now the PC version of the game is available for a 50% discount on Steam at a price of Rs 299, four months after the release.

But the game did not release on PC first, even though that was the initial plan for the team developing it at Nodding Head Games. It started off as a project for PC, but then the team released it on Nintendo Switch on August 18 ahead of the other platforms.

This was because the game was chosen to be a part of the Nintendo Indie World Showcase. Raji: An Ancient Epic is Nodding Head Games' first project. The game brought accolades to the developer and was critically acclaimed.

Raji is an action-adventure game that is steeped in ancient Indian folklore, myths, artwork, and music. Players step into the shoes of a young girl named Raji in her quest to save her kidnapped younger brother from demons, with the gods on her side.

With the launch of the game Nintendo Switch, it received quite a few awards which include “Best of MIX Live” and “Best Game of Show” at Devplay. It was even nominated for the best debut game at The Game Awards 2020 but lost to Phasmophobia.

"Raji: An Ancient Epic is a beautiful, short and sweet game. While it is not without its list of shortcomings, it really is a great game for the short time it will consume. As a platformer, this game really is among the better ones out there." This was our opinion about Raji in our review.

"Raji is the first attempt from Nodding Head Games, and the way the story left off in the end we are pretty certain that we can expect a sequel. That will be the real test for the developers to see if they listened to their players and critics."