Made in India game Raji: An Ancient Epic released on PC, PS4, Xbox One

India’s first prominent PC and console game Raji: An Ancient Epic is now out for PC, PS4, Xbox One today. The game was previously released on Nintendo Switch back on August 18.

The delay in the launch of the PC, PS4 and Xbox One versions of Raji: An Ancient Epic is apparently due to the fact that the game was part of Nintendo Indie World Showcase. The game is now available on Steam for Rs 539 and similarly on Epic Games Store as well.

Nodding Head Games first project: Raji

Indian gaming company, Nodding Heads, situated in Pune has released India’s first console game Raji: An Ancient Epic. The award-winning indie game studio and publisher’s game has been critically acclaimed. The game is classified as an action-adventure game.

Raji is an action-adventure game steeped in ancient Indian folklore, artwork, and music. Players will follow through the story of a young girl who has been tasked by the gods to battle a demonic invasion and save her brother.

After a successful launch on Nintendo Switch, the game that showcases a tale of duty and the bond between siblings has earned multiple awards, including “Best of MIX Live” and “Best Game of Show” at Devplay. The year is yet to end and there are other game awards that are yet to take place.

“Raji: An Ancient Epic is a labor of love that we crafted to share the beauty and wonder of our cultural heritage with gamers across the world,” says the Nodding Head’s team. “We are thrilled that so many players have already followed Raji on her epic journey with Nintendo Switch and can’t wait for others on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 to enjoy it as well. We hope you love playing it as much as we loved making it!”