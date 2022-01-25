PUBG New State introduces nickname change ticket - here’s how to get it

Audio player loading…

PUBG New State has gone through a lot of changes and modifications in the past few days. Latest in the series is that new players can also change their nickname in the game. This perk was not available previously. However, there is a catch, as the players need to purchase the nickname change ticket to do that same.

The purchase is based on the in-game currency, and it will cost the players around 900 NC. In order to change the nickname, players are supposed to visit the NC store and purchase the ticket to do the same.

To recall, Krafton recently rolled out the January update for PUBG New State. The update introduced a lot of new in-game content, including weapons, characters and maps. A major highlight of the update was the PUBG New State x Rimac collaboration, with which the gamers got an opportunity to use the Hypercar in the game.

What is NC, and how to get it in PUBG New State?

NC can be dubbed as the in-game premium currency used for high-end purchases in PUBG New State. If you don't possess enough NC to purchase the nickname change ticket, then you can buy NFC from the in-game store.

In addition, there are multiple ways to get NC in PUBG New State if you don't want to use real money to buy some. One of them is to use Google opinion rewards, and the Poll Pay app rewards. However, you have to keep in mind that relying on rewards is a time taking process and if you are eager to change your nickname, then buying NC is the only available option.

As of now, the 300 NC bundle is available in the game for Rs 89, which means you need to buy it three times to get enough NC to buy the nickname change ticket. You can also purchase the 1500 NC bundle that provides 80 NC as a bonus and is available in the game at a price of Rs 449.

Apart from that, the developers of the game have already started working on the PUBG New State February update. The official announcement suggested that the new update will bring some major graphics and interface improvements to the game. In addition, the developers will optimize the game to reduce eye fatigue so that the gamers can go on for long hours.

