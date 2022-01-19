PUBG New State February update may pack graphic enhancements for Troi map

Audio player loading…

PUBG New State February update was officially announced a day ago and this time game developer Krafton will be looking to bring some graphic enhancements. As mentioned in the assignments, the franchise will introduce major improvements in the Troi map, the latest map added to PUBG New State.

In addition, the developer team for is also focusing on factors like reducing eye fatigue encountered while playing in the Troi map setup. For starters, the franchise is planning to make locating enemies easy from a longer distance. This feature is going to be a boon for the players who face skilled opponents.

We are working on graphics of Troi to reduce eye fatigue, and make it easier to locate enemies on a distance.This graphic improvement will be included in our February Update.January 18, 2022 See more

Apart from the above-mentioned information, the developers have not shared any other details regarding the PUBG New State February update. Speculations are that the update will also bring new weapons, skins, and maybe characters that will be revealed as soon as the launch date approaches.

Not a long ago, the January update of PUBG New State was released globally. The franchise came up with various bug fixes and a new game mode set up in the Troi Map that hosts 64 players at a time. The rewards were divided into three different categories including Contender, Master, and Conqueror along with revised tier evaluation standard and match score systems.

One of the major highlights of the 0.9.23 update of PUBG New State was the collaboration with Rimac. The teaser the Hypercar launch was dropped a few days before the update rollout. The EV is available in the Troi map of PUBG New State. Apart from that, mode balance changes were also added to the latest update with a reduction in the number of Drone credits in Vermont.

