Krafton releases patch update for BGMI to remove bug fixes, improve gameplay

BGMI x Spiderman No Way event was launched pretty recently along with the 1.8.0 latest update of the game. After a while, some bugs were reported while using the new map, weapons, and interacting with the Spiderman themed modes.

Now, Krafton looks to resolve the issues, and the studio has dropped a patch that will be applied to the game to resolve the bugs. The latest patch update was released by Krafton on January 20, just after a week of the January update rollout.

One of the major highlights of the patch is that the cooldown time of web-shooters has been reduced from 7 seconds to 3 seconds so that gamers can shoot the web more frequently in the game. Additionally, the 3 second time required to change web-shooters has been removed from the game.

Apart from the above-mentioned improvements, Krafton is also working on fixing a few more bugs that have been encountered in the game. One such bug that was fixed in the latest update was a reason why the friend list showed the incorrect match playtime.

Another bug was the frame drops when playing the game at 90fps on iOS phones. Furthermore, sound issues were noticed by some of the gamers with the Blood Raven X-suite emote.

BGMI goes aggressive against cheaters

The war between cheaters and BGMI started as soon as the game was launched. Due to a lot of cheating instances encountered in a short period of time, Krafton came up with a permanent device ban policy for cheaters. The number of cheaters reduced to a considerable extent after that.

Nonetheless, last week, Krafton again went on an account banning spree and blacklisted 48,543 accounts. Not only this but anti-cheat policy for PUBG New State too. In the near future, Krafton is expecting to deliver a chance of fair play to all the gamers and restrict all the cheaters from any of its products, including PUBG, PUBG New State, and BGMI.

