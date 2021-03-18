PS5 exclusive Project Athia has a new name

PS5 console exclusive Project Athia now has a new name, Square Enix has revealed.

The game’s working title has been dropped in favor of a new name, Forspoken. The new IP from Square Enix stars actor Ella Balinska, who plays the lead character Frey Holland.

Balinska has been involved in bringing the character to life via performance capture and voice recording sessions, and stressed that the development team at Luminous Studios has been working “super, super hard to create this remarkable journey”.

Square Enix also released a brand new trailer for the game, which gives us a sneak peek of Frey (Balinska) in action. We also get to see the fast-paced, frenetic traversal and the gorgeous world that Forspoken takes place in, along with some of Frey's magical abilities.

Square Enix first revealed Forspoken at Sony’s PS5 games reveal last year, and the title remains a PS5 console exclusive for now. It’s unclear whether the game will make its way to Xbox Series X in the future, then, but Forspoken at least appears to be a genuine PS5 game, and won’t be available on PS4.

Forspoken was one of the many announcements that took place at the Square Enix Presents event, which also saw Life is Strange: True Colors announced as well as more information on Outriders and Marvel's Avengers.

Forspoken is set to release on PS5 and PC sometime in 2022. We expect to hear more details about the title in the run-up to the game’s launch.