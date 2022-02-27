Portronics launches Harmonics 250, Harmonics X1 to compete with Oppo Enco M32 Buds

Audio player loading…

Portronics has recently launched two new neckband-style earphones named Harmonics 250 and Harmonics X1. The homegrown brand is trying its best to make an impact on the Indian market of audio products. Talking about the newly launched earphones, both of them support Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity along with 10.5mm audio drivers.

The earphones will have straight competition with the Oppo Enco M32 neckbands, Boat Rockerz 335 neckbands, Dizo Wireless Power, etc. Both the earphones also support USB Type-C connectivity and have magnetic locks that can be clipped together to turn off the device when not in use.

Portronics Harmonics neckband pricing and availability

Portronics Harmonics 250 neckband-style earphones are available in the market at a price of Rs 1,199. They are being shipped in two colour options - Green and Black. On the other hand, Portronics Harmonics X1 neckband-style earphones are available in the market at a price of Rs 999.

Both the wearables can be purchased from the official website of Protronics and Amazon India.

Portronics Neckband-style earphones specifications

Portronics Harmonics 250 earphones are made up of silicone, and they get a lightweight design for better comfort. The earphones support both Android and iSO devices. In addition, it has touch controls that allow users to receive and reject calls.

You can even adjust the volume of the smartphone device. The earphones get an 800mAh battery that can go on for 60 hours on a single charge. As claimed by the company, the earphones have a standby time of 1,000 hours.

Portronics Harmonics X1 wireless sports neckband includes a 10mm dynamic driver and a silicon comfort that offers top-notch ergonomics. Similar to the Harmonics 250 earphones, these ones also have Bluetooth v5.0 support. They draw power from a 150mAh battery that offers a playtime of 15 hours and a standby time of 55 hours.

