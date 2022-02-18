Dizo Wireless Power neckband earphones to offer 18 hours of battery life

Audio player loading…

Dizo, the first brand under Realme's TechLife ecosystem, is to introduce a new pair of Bluetooth neckband style earphones in India named Dizo Wireless Power. They will be rolled out in India on February 21 and have already been listed on Flipkart. Dizo has officially confirmed the launch date and timing of the earphones via a tweet.

The specifications and the pricing of these neckband earphones have been revealed via the Flipkart listing. The name, Dizo Wireless Power, itself suggests that the key highlight of the earphones is going to be a durable battery. As claimed by the company, the wearable will offer a battery life of 18 hours on a single charge.

With more POWER comes more fun!Get ready to groove with #DIZOWirelessPower. Launching on 21st February, 12 PM, on @flipkart. 🔗 https://t.co/GdVRdxDPJjCheck the link for more and let us know the features you are looking forward to!#PowerfulMusicNonstop #DIZO pic.twitter.com/eCwQCNgyvbFebruary 17, 2022 See more

Dizo Wireless Power pricing and availability

The Flipkart listing suggests that the Dizo Wireless Power neckband earphones will be available in the Indian market at a price of Rs 2,499. Expectations are that the product will go on sale immediately after its India launch. The neckband earphones are being shipped in three colour variants, including Violet Blue, Green, and Black.

Dizo Wireless Power specifications

Dizo Wireless Power neckband earphones come with an 11.2m audio driver accompanied by the Bass Boost Plus algorithm. The magnetic earbuds of the device can be used to turn off the device by joining them together and can be separated to turn the device on.

It also has Bluetooth v5.2 support and a dedicated game mode to adjust the latency up to 88ms. In addition, it also has an Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) to deliver crystal clear audio while attending calls in an environment with noise disturbance.

The Dizo Wireless Power earphones also have a control button that can be used for different functions. Furthermore, they are compatible with the Realme Link app. The earphones can be charged completely in two hours and can offer a playback time of 2 hours on a 10-minute charge.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram