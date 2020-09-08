Boat Rockerz 335 wireless neckband boasting 30 hours of battery backup launched in India

Homegrown accessories maker Boat has launched the all-new Boat Rockerz 335 wireless neckband in India. Apart from long battery life, this new neckband styled wireless headphones come with various key features like Fast Charging, Qualcomm aptX support and will start retailing from September 9 onwards.

Powering the earphones is a 150 mAh Li-Polymer battery, that as per the company, can offer up to 30 hours of playback time and can offer a 10 hours backup with just 10 minutes of charge. A single full charge takes about 40 minutes with a compatible fast charger. Thankfully Boat has used a USB Type-C port instead of a Micro USB port on this neckband.

In terms of features, the Boat Rockerz 335 comes with 10 mm dynamic drivers that, the company claims, are capable of producing bass-heavy audio output and crystal-clear audio during calls and music listening sessions. To filter out the pesky background noise during calls, these headphones make use of Qualcomm’s cVc technology making them ideal for calls and virtual meetings.

The Boat Rockerz 335’s IPX5 certification means that these headphones are water and dust resistant. Which means that you can wear them during your regular gym sessions or your morning jogs. The magnetic tip on the rear side of the earbuds helps them stay in place while you’re not using the earbuds. In terms of connectivity, these headphones come with Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity and the fact that it can be paired with two different devices simultaneously is a blessing.

The Boat Rockerz 335 is available in three different colour options Raging Red, Blazing Yellow and Ocean Blue and can be bought from Amazon at Rs. 1,999 starting September 9.