Chelsea FC signs up Zetab as partner

Chelsea FC has signed up to Zebtab , the direct to desktop content channel. The deal will see content from the club's website delivered direct to fans' desktops. They'll be able to keep right up-to-date with all the latest Chelsea news as it happens.

It'll work with a quick download and install. Once the application is on your PC, it'll place a tab on the right hand side of the desktop. Clicking the tab brings out a window full of news and other content.

The service launches in July as excitement begins to build towards the start of the next Premiership season.

"We are delighted to be working with one of the biggest names in world football and helping them to forge an even closer bond with their expanding global fan base," said Zebtab co-founder Richard Edwards.

"Zebtab will allow Chelsea fans to keep up-to-date with all the latest club news via one easy to access personalised desktop gadget."

Head of Chelsea Digital Media Cas Knight said: "We are excited to be the first Premiership club to launch with Zebtab, following the recent launch of the dedicated Chelsea You Tube channel, as we continue to innovate in the digital arena.

"We looked at a number of options in the desktop arena and Zebtab was a clear winner, better for our fans and better for us. As an aggregator of both content and users, what particularly attracted me to Zebtab was their ability to deliver both new users and new revenue streams to Chelsea FC."