Intel shows it's serious about wearables, picks up health tracker maker

Intel has the Basis to kick on with wearables

Intel's recent surge into the burgeoning wearable technology space has been boosted by the purchase of Basis Science, the makers of the Basis Band health and fitness tracker.

The acquisition, reportedly somewhere in the range of $100 million (about £60m, AU$109m), gives Intel immediate traction in the market as it seeks to create a host of smart wearables.

The self-proclaimed 'World's Most Advanced Health Tracker,' the Basis Band is fitted with skin temperature and perspiration sensors and performs functions like measuring the wearer's blood flow and heart rate.

Assisted by iOS, Android and web apps, the Basis Band, which will continue to be sold following the acquisition, can also track the user's sleep, including rapid eye movement sleep and a toss-and-turn count.

Wearable acceleration

At CES 2014, Intel's recently established Devices unit unveiled a host of prototypes that could run on its tiny new Edison platform. This acquisition and the knowledge Basis brings could now accelerate its plans.

Of today's purchase, Intel's VP and CM of New Devices Group Mike Bell said: "The acquisition of Basis Science provides immediate entry into the market with a leader in health tracking for wearable devices.

"As we accelerate our position in wearables, we will build upon this foundation to deliver products that bring people greater utility and value. I'm confident that our collective resources and expertise positions us well for the future."

The deal, which was rumoured last month, is expected to be completed sometime between now and the end of June.

Via TechCrunch