Poco X3 Pro global pricing tipped ahead of the launch

Poco X3 Pro is confirmed to be the spiritual successor to the Poco F1 from 2018. The global launch will happen on March 22 and the India launch event is scheduled for March 30.

With a few days left for the global launch, Poco has started teasing some of the features of the upcoming flagship. The Poco X3 Pro will come with better screen protection compared to the Poco X3. The pricing of the same has also been leaked.

The upcoming Poco X3 Pro will come with Gorilla Glass 6 protection which is stronger and tougher than the last-gen Gorilla Glass 5. For context, the Poco X3 or the Global Poco X3 NFC both feature the Gorilla Glass 5.

Furthermore, the performance is what the company is pitching as the USP for the Poco X3 Pro. A tweet from the official handle reveals the Poco X3 Pro will beat the Poco F1 in terms of AnTuTu benchmarks - while the Poco F1 has a score over 350k, the Poco X3 Pro will have a score close to 500k in the AnTuTu benchmark. The tweet also takes a subtle dig at Realme as it was allegedly caught cheating on AnTuTu recently.

Poco X3 Pro Price

The Poco X3 Pro global pricing is also tipped ahead of the March 22 global launch courtesy, Dealntech. In Europe, the Poco X3 Pro is tipped to start at €269(~Rs 23,300) and the device will be available in three colourways - Metal Bronze, Frost Blue and Phantom Black.

Poco X3 Pro variant Price Indian equivalent 6+128GB €269 ~Rs 23,300 8+256GB €319 ~Rs 27,600

Poco X3 Specs (expected)

Since the device is in the news for the past few weeks, we know some of the key specs of the upcoming Poco X3 flagship phone. For starters, the Poco X3 Pro is said to feature a custom flagship processor - the Snapdragon 860, which is an unannounced SoC and could make its debut alongside the phone.

The device will come in two configurations, the base variant will have 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage and the other variant will have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone is said to pack in a 120Hz 6.67-inch Full HD+ display. Further, the Poco X3 Pro is expected to pack in a 5,200mAh battery with 33W fast charger support. However, the Indian variant might come with a bigger 6,000mAh battery.

In terms of optics, the Poco X3 Pro is expected to carry on with the 64MP main camera and a quad rear camera setup.

