Leak suggests Poco X3 Pro will not bring a new design

We’re only a few days away from the launch of the Poco X3 Pro . While the company is yet to mention the name or features officially, plenty of leaks have given us a decent idea of what to expect from it. A new development reveals the phone’s design, and it looks very familiar.

The Poco X3 Pro will be unveiled in India later this month on March 30 . The accompanying communication suggests that it will be a performance-centric gaming device that will succeed the Poco F1 from 2018 – at least in spirit. While we await further details on it, leakster Ishan Agarwal has shared official-looking renders of the upcoming smartphone.

According to the information, the phone will come in three colours: Phantom Black, Frost Blue and a new Metal Bronze finish.

Color Options:- Phantom black- Metal Bronze- Frost Blue

As per the photos, the Poco X3 Pro will have a design that is identical to the Poco X3, which launched in India in September 2020. There will be a curved back with a large circular camera housing towards the top, with a contrasting colour band running across the centre and a large branding towards the bottom.

The side-mounted fingerprint scanner and the rather thick chin on the display suggest that the Poco X3 Pro will continue to offer an LCD screen and not move to an OLED display. The 120Hz refresh rate is likely to be retained.

The biggest upgrade will come in the performance department, as the Poco X3 Pro is expected to come with a new Snapdragon 860 chipset which is claimed to offer the best price to performance ratio in this segment. This processor is yet to be announced, but the name suggests that it will be an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 855.

Other specifications are likely to be similar to the Poco X3, with a 6.67-inch display, a large 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, a quad-camera array with a 64MP primary sensor and more.

Soon after, we expect to hear more about the Poco F3 India launch.