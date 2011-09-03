Week in camera news

We put the Pentax Q through its paces this week

After last week's mammoth 19 product announcements, we were hoping for a relatively quiet week – but there's still been some pretty exciting news in the world of camera technology.

Here's our round-up of the week's events complete with links to the full stories.

Fujfilm releases

Kicking off the announcements this week was Fujifilm with its retro-styled X10 premium compact camera. Fuji has been enjoying success with its X100, which it launched back in March, and seems keen to build on this camera's success with a new model.

The X10 houses a smaller sensor than the X100, which is reflected in a more compact body size. It does, however, come with a 4x optical zoom f/2.0 lens. The camera is made from die-cast aluminium and with its retro style is bound to appeal to fans of the X100 who couldn't quite bear the £1000 price tag.

Samsung releases

Samsung entered three new cameras into the market on Thursday, adding a new NX camera to its compact system line-up. The NX200 replaces the NX100 and seems to be inspired by the classic retro stylings of the Fuji X100 and Olympus PEN.

Now boasting a 20.3 megapixel sensor, other improvements include a lighter and smaller aliminium body and quicker autofocus. We spent some time with the camera, read our hands-on review to get our initial verdict.

Two more compact cameras from Samsung were also announced earlier this week, with the Multiview MV800 offering a novel flip-up screen. The WB750 is now Samsung's only full-manual compact camera and features a range of new features including an 18x zoom lens, the company's longest yet.

Nikon news

After last week's flurry of camera announcements, we popped along to the press launch of Nikon's very first tough camera, the AW100 and the upgrade to its premium compact, the P7100.

Take a look at our hands on review videos for a closer look at the key specifications and upgrades on these new offerings.

Speaking of the P7100, we were keen to find out what Nikon had learned from its predecessor, the P7000. We spoke to product manager James Loader about customer feedback and essential updates.

Only last week, Nikon claimed that it didn't need a compact system camera in its line-up, however this week fresh claims have arisen over a suspected release date on September 21st - could we finally be about to see the Nikon mirrorless?

Pentax news

Finally this week we managed to get our hands on a production sample of the smallest interchangeable lens camera in the world, the Pentax Q.

After firmly establishing that it wasn't a toy, we put the miniature marvel through its paces. You can see the results of our resolution tests, along with sample images in our hands on review.

That's all this week, feel free to let us know what you think about any of this week's camera news over on our Twitter feed.