Sony A5100 - another world's smallest camera unveiled

Sony has introduced a new camera to sit in its range of APS-C E-mount cameras. One is claimed to be the world's smallest for its sensor size that includes a built-in flash and Wi-Fi.

The Sony A5100 replaces the NEX-5T and sits underneath the A6000 in Sony's current-line up of compact system cameras.

It features a 24.3-million pixel APS-C sized Exmor CMOS sensor, along with Sony's latest generation Bionz X processor - the same processor as found in Sony's flagship A7 cameras.

Also included is a 180-degree tilting touchscreen, which, somewhat unusually for Sony, is touch sensitive.

Connectivity

Wi-Fi connectivity is included, as is the ability to expand the camera's functionality with apps downloadable from the Sony PlayMemories store. NFC technology is included for making quick connections between the camera compatible devices, too. You can easily transfer images between devices, or use a smartphone or tablet to control the camera.

The A5100 features the same Hybrid AF system as found in the A6000, with 179 phase detection points designed to capture fast action. The touch sensitive screen can be used to focus or fire off the shutter release.

Video recording is also available, with full HD (1080p) at 50 Mbps.

Sony claims that the camera is the world's smallest, but that comes with some caveats. It's not as small as some compact system cameras with smaller sensors, such as the Panasonic GM1.

The Sony A5100 price will be around £550 (US$700, AU$899), including kit lens, and is available to pre-order now.