Samsung wows with USB-toting PL90 compact camera

Samsung has come up with a new concept for its latest compact range – instant connectivity with a USB plug built straight into the camera.

Compact camera innovation has been on the wane of late, so it is refreshing to see something a bit different to come out.

The Samsung PL90 is a 12.2MP camera that takes a leaf out of film shooters like the Flip Mino and gives you USB functionality, so no matter where you are you can plug it into a computer and upload your footage.

USB the key

Also on board is a 2.7-inch LCD, 4x optical zoom and movie functionality.

Okay, so the rest of the features don't exactly blow you away. But that's not the point: the PL90 offers something that's unique in the compact camera market at the moment and it seems to be doing it at a low price too.

The Samsung PL90 UK release date is September and it is expected to retail for £129.99.